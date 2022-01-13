Patriots working out son of former MLB All-Star

The New England Patriots are working out a player this week with a famous last name.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reported on Tuesday that the Patriots hosted defensive back Money Hunter for a workout. Hunter, who played collegiately at Arkansas State and professionally with the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes, is the son of former MLB All-Star Torii Hunter.

The 26-year-old Hunter started 14 games for the Alouettes this past CFL season. He recorded 44 tackles, two interceptions, and a sack.

Two Patriots cornerbacks, Jalen Mills and Shaun Wade, are currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Three other members of the secondary, Cody Davis, Adrian Phillips, and Kyle Dugger, were limited participants at practice on Wednesday heading into Saturday’s Wild Card game against Buffalo.

Money Hunter’s all-time name aside, him ending up with the Patriots would be a pretty interesting twist given his father’s history with the Boston area.

