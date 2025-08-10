Pete Carroll reacts to Geno Smith flipping off a fan

Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll stuck up for quarterback Geno Smith after Smith was photographed flipping off Seattle Seahawks fans during Thursday’s preseason game.

One Seahawks fan confronted Smith while holding a sign that read “Bigger Bust — Geno Or JaMarcus Russell?” during Thursday’s game between the Raiders and Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. Smith paused to flip the fan the double bird as he took the field, and was joined by teammate Maxx Crosby.

On Sunday, Carroll was asked about the incident, and he made it clear that he is on Smith’s side.

“Did you see what the sign said?” Carroll asked. “Next question.”

Pete Carroll has his QB's back 💯 pic.twitter.com/9c75vLbP96 — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) August 10, 2025

Comparing a quarterback who has carved out an 11-year NFL career to one of the most notorious draft busts ever is certainly a bit much, and that is why Carroll is taking Smith’s side. That does not change the fact that both Smith and Crosby could face NFL discipline for directing an obscene gesture toward a fan.

Smith threw for 4,320 yards for the Seahawks last season with 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He moved to the Raiders during the offseason after essentially forcing his way out of Seattle in a contract dispute.