Puka Nacua throws some shade at Sam Darnold

Six years after making the comment, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold still cannot live down his infamous “seeing ghosts” comment.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua joined “The Pat McAfee Show” Monday, one day after his team beat Seattle 21-19 in a game where Darnold threw four interceptions. Nacua could not help but bring up the old Darnold comment when recounting what he said to teammate Davante Adams while preparing for the game.

“I’m like, ‘hey, Te, as long as we do our stuff on our side of the ball, they may be seeing ghosts out there tomorrow,'” Nacua said.

#Rams WR Puka Nacua: Davante Adams said that the lead-up to the game vs the #Seahawks felt emotional:



Puka to Adams: “Tae, as long as we do our stuff on our side of the ball, they’ll be seeing ghosts out there on Sunday.”@AsapPuka throwing shade on @PatMcAfeeShow 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eUQ8gBi5ll — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) November 17, 2025

Nacua started laughing as soon as he mentioned “seeing ghosts.” He knew precisely what he was doing by bringing up that comment.

Darnold, then with the New York Jets, infamously said he was “seeing ghosts” while mic’d up during a 2019 game against the New England Patriots. ESPN put that audio on the air, and Darnold has never lived it down, though he has tried to downplay it.

While Darnold did not provide any such ammo on Sunday, the comment was always bound to resurface after he got picked off four times. He probably just would not have expected it from one of his opponents.