Raiders filing to trademark interesting phrase

The Raiders franchise is already known by a few catchprases from Al Davis, such as “Just win, baby!” and “Commitment to Excellence.” But the team may have another phrase in the works.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben shared on Tuesday that the Raiders have filed to trademark the phrase “Win City” as a slogan for the team. They plan to use the slogan on merchandise.

The Las Vegas Raiders have filed a trademark application for: WIN CITY The filing indicates that the @Raiders plan to use "WIN CITY" as a slogan for the team (and to sell merchandise). #Raiders #RaiderNation #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/GYi5gsxC87 — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) November 22, 2022

The slogan is a play on the slang alternate name for Las Vegas of “Sin City,” as this would be “Win City.” The problem is the Raiders are 3-7 this season and not doing a whole lot in the winning department.

As long as Josh McDaniels is their head coach, they probably will have a hard time living up to the “win” part of the phrase. The US Patent and Trademark Office might have to reject it on grounds of the Raiders not doing enough winning!