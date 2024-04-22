Report reveals what NFL disciplinary action Rashee Rice could face

Rashee Rice is facing several felony charges over his alleged involvement in a car accident last month, and the Kansas City Chiefs star is expected to be disciplined by the NFL.

In an ESPN+ column that was published on Monday, Adam Schefter said he anticipates Rice receiving “at least a multi-game suspension” from the NFL.

Rice is has been hit with eight felony charges after he was partially responsible for a multi-vehicle accident in Dallas, Texas on March 30. He was allegedly racing against someone he knew at an incredibly high rate of speed before crashing. Rice and several other men were then seen leaving the scene, which led to a warrant being issued for Rice’s arrest.

The NFL typically waits for the legal process to play out before handing down disciplinary action. For now, Rice appears to be staying away from the Chiefs.

Rice played a major role for the Chiefs as a rookie in 2023. He finished with 79 catches for 938 yards and a team-leading 7 touchdowns. Rice also had 26 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City’s four playoff games. He was poised for an even bigger year next season, but a suspension could put a damper on that.