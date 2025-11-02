Larry Brown Sports

Rico Dowdle got flagged for doing a famous TD celebration

Rico Dowdle does the double pump celebration

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle was flagged for breaking out a familiar touchdown celebration during his team’s game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Dowdle gave the Panthers a 13-6 lead with his second touchdown run of the day late in the first half at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Panthers played gathered around Dowdle to help him set the stage for an end zone celebration that was inspired by “Key & Peele” years ago.

Dowdle was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The penalty was costly, as it backed the Panthers up 15 yards for the extra-point attempt. Ryan Fitzgerald then missed the kick.

Dowdle’s celebration was made famous by a “Key & Peele” sketch a long time ago. We even saw Aaron Rodgers do it when the quarterback was with Green Bay (video here). The NFL has since determined that the dance is too suggestive, which is why Dowdle was flagged.

