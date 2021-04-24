Rob Gronkowski set a world record before Arizona’s spring game

Where Rob Gronkowski goes, a spectacle tends to follow. It was no different when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end made an appearance at Arizona’s spring game on Saturday.

Gronkowski, a former Arizona player, was named as one of the honorary head coaches for Saturday’s game. Beforehand, however, Gronk opted to try to set a world record. It was simple, really: if he could catch a football dropped from a helicopter 600 feet in the air, the record would be his.

Did he do it? You already know the answer.

Rob Gronkowski and Tedy Bruschi are the honorary head coaches for the University of Arizona’s spring game. But before the game, Gronk set a world world record because…he’s Gronk. pic.twitter.com/RuSCZPUFQU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2021

It did take three tries, because Gronkowski muffed the first two. Still, that’s way easier said than done, between the altitude and the sun and the spin.

This had to be a great moment for the Arizona players, who won’t forget it. This is also probably part of why Gronk had to follow some ground rules after winning the Super Bowl.