Robert Downey Jr. sending Steelers’ Cam Heyward great gift

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward recently sent Robert Downey Jr. a special gift, and Iron Man is returning the favor.

Downey, who famously plays “Iron Man” in the Marvel movies, posted a video on social media over the weekend thanking Heyward for sending him a game jersey. Downey said he’s sending Heyward the Infinity Gauntlet to say thanks and get the Steelers amped up to remain undefeated.

Heyward shared the video on his Instagram account and thanked Downey.

“Well my @marvel life has just been made! @robertdowneyjr you are a true legend and glad to know Ironman is a @steelers fan! Y’all heard the man let’s get this W this week! Thanks to @jimmy_rich & @bradrlambert for making this happen #ironsharpensiron,” Heyward wrote.

A lot of people agree with Downey that Pittsburgh’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals has trap written all over it, but how can the Steelers lose with Iron Man on their side? Remember what happened when an Olympic skeleton racer wore an Iron Man-themed helmet during a race? The Bengals have their work cut out for them.