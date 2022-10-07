Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy get into bizarre Twitter argument

Russell Wilson’s slow start to the season is sparking a lot of debate and arguments, including between former players.

Former quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III shared an image of Broncos running back Melvin Gordon staring at Wilson during Thursday’s game against Indianapolis, inviting users to contribute a caption.

This did not sit well with former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy. McCoy took aim at Griffin by commenting that the former Washington quarterback “experience(d) this moment a lot more than Russ,” a clear shot at Griffin’s NFL struggles.

Damn bro take it easy on him lol you experience this moment a lot more than Russ https://t.co/4gL93p8drD — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) October 7, 2022

Things only went downhill from there. Griffin accused McCoy of bitterness and went as far to say that he would have had a better career than McCoy if not for injuries. McCoy was still unimpressed, which prompted Griffin to label him a “rollie pollie.”

This Rollie Pollie @CutonDime25 BIG MAD that a QB with 1 leg for half the year had more rushing TDs than he had TDs combined WAY BACK IN 2012. Let that hate out your heart. How you let a guy with these career stats cook you that year AND in broadcasting. pic.twitter.com/LGxwzZakv4 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 7, 2022

Deion Sanders actually intervened and urged Griffin and McCoy to let it go and move on. Griffin did so, but McCoy did not, questioning Sanders’ characterization of Griffin as “dominant.”

Wow PRIME dominant 👀👀👀👀 OG u kno @RGIII was TRASH 😂😂😂😂 he got like 5k yards… If he played in your division they would of gave you a diamond JACKET https://t.co/UjcMvX0Unh — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) October 7, 2022

McCoy, who last played in 2020, has not been shy about voicing some hot takes lately. Griffin is a growing presence at ESPN following his injury-hit career, where he has generated some weird and amusing moments. He comes across as a bit overly sensitive here, but the argument certainly got some attention, whether he wanted that or not.