Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy get into bizarre Twitter argument

October 7, 2022
by Grey Papke

Russell Wilson’s slow start to the season is sparking a lot of debate and arguments, including between former players.

Former quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III shared an image of Broncos running back Melvin Gordon staring at Wilson during Thursday’s game against Indianapolis, inviting users to contribute a caption.

This did not sit well with former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy. McCoy took aim at Griffin by commenting that the former Washington quarterback “experience(d) this moment a lot more than Russ,” a clear shot at Griffin’s NFL struggles.

Things only went downhill from there. Griffin accused McCoy of bitterness and went as far to say that he would have had a better career than McCoy if not for injuries. McCoy was still unimpressed, which prompted Griffin to label him a “rollie pollie.”

Deion Sanders actually intervened and urged Griffin and McCoy to let it go and move on. Griffin did so, but McCoy did not, questioning Sanders’ characterization of Griffin as “dominant.”

McCoy, who last played in 2020, has not been shy about voicing some hot takes lately. Griffin is a growing presence at ESPN following his injury-hit career, where he has generated some weird and amusing moments. He comes across as a bit overly sensitive here, but the argument certainly got some attention, whether he wanted that or not.

