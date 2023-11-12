Robert Kraft goes viral for reaction to Mac Jones’ interception

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been open about his disappointment with how the 2023 season has gone, and what he witnessed in Germany on Sunday will only add to the frustration.

The Patriots were once again a disaster on offense in their 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. They should have scored a go-ahead touchdown with less than five minutes remaining, but Mac Jones threw a brutal interception in the red zone (video here).

Kraft was shown on the NFL Network broadcast immediately after the interception. The 82-year-old looked completely defeated.

Jones was benched after the interception. The Patriots got the ball back with 1:52 remaining, and Bailey Zappe had a chance to lead a game-winning drive. Zappe threw an interception of his own on a failed fake spike play. Kraft was shown laughing after that play, though his reaction may have been a coincidence.

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft react to the end of this football game pic.twitter.com/1n5Li1swsB — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) November 12, 2023

Kraft has said in interviews recently that he expected much more from Bill Belichick and company this season. He spoke with Rich Eisen of NFL Network prior to Sunday’s game and said the contest in Germany was the most important one of the year. Kraft added that he was hoping the game would serve as a “reset” for the Patriots, who fell to 2-8 with the loss.

Belichick is viewed as being squarely on the hot seat for the first time in his legendary career. Though, there are reasons to believe Kraft is not inclined to fire the coach midseason.