Russell Wilson does not regret cringeworthy ‘Mr. Unlimited’ video

It has been five years since Russell Wilson gave himself a new nickname in one of the most cringeworthy videos the internet has ever seen, but the veteran quarterback has no regrets.

When Wilson was with the Seattle Seahawks in 2020, he shared a video on social media that poked fun at his reputation for being a boring guy. Wilson said he has an alter ego he calls “Mr. Unlimited.”

The nickname was bad, but the way Wilson kept saying the word “unlimited” was enough to make almost anyone’s skin crawl.

how did Mr. Unlimited allow himself to be limited in an offense so long this vid 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/whrflpDCUw — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 5, 2020

Wilson, who is preparing for his first season with the New York Giants, sat down for an interview with WFAN’s “Boomer & Gio” show at training camp on Thursday morning. Toward the end of the chat, Wilson was playfully asked if he wishes he could take back the “Mr. Unlimited” video.

Wilson laughed and said he has no regrets.

“I would still do it, man. I got kids saying ‘Unliiimited,'” Wilson said proudly.

You have to admire Wilson for owning the video, especially with all the grief has been given about it over the years.

Wilson is coming off a season in which he threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and 5 interceptions while leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs. Giants fans will call him whatever he wants if he can help the team turn their recent misfortunes around.