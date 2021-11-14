 Skip to main content
Russell Wilson trolled over insane claim about his finger rehab

November 14, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Russell Wilson recovered a lot more quickly than many expected from his finger injury, and the Seattle Seahawks star says he was able to beat the timeline with a rehab schedule that seems almost impossible. Many people think the quarterback is exaggerating a bit.

Wilson told Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times this week that he rehabbed for 19-20 hours every day while working his way back from the ruptured tendon in his right middle finger. That means the 32-year-old is claiming he slept for only four or five hours and spent the entire rest of his day rehabbing. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media provided some more details on Sunday.

Rapoport said Wilson made sure his finger was in “constant motion” once he got the pin taken out of it. Since we’re talking about a finger, it’s possible Wilson simply did finger exercises while eating or watching TV, for example.

Whatever the case, Twitter had some fun with Wilson’s claim that he rehabbed for 19 hours a day.

Wilson’s known for being a dramatic guy, so the 19-hour rehab claim is right on brand for him. The fact that he’ll return on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers is still impressive, however, especially if you saw how gruesome the injury was.

Photo: Oct 4, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks on after defeating the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

