Russell Wilson trolled over insane claim about his finger rehab

Russell Wilson recovered a lot more quickly than many expected from his finger injury, and the Seattle Seahawks star says he was able to beat the timeline with a rehab schedule that seems almost impossible. Many people think the quarterback is exaggerating a bit.

Wilson told Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times this week that he rehabbed for 19-20 hours every day while working his way back from the ruptured tendon in his right middle finger. That means the 32-year-old is claiming he slept for only four or five hours and spent the entire rest of his day rehabbing. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media provided some more details on Sunday.

From @NFLGameDay: #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson rehabbed 19 hours a day because he's Wolverine. pic.twitter.com/p7XMT8izBC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2021

Rapoport said Wilson made sure his finger was in “constant motion” once he got the pin taken out of it. Since we’re talking about a finger, it’s possible Wilson simply did finger exercises while eating or watching TV, for example.

Whatever the case, Twitter had some fun with Wilson’s claim that he rehabbed for 19 hours a day.

Russell Wilson was never going to walk again after he broke his finger….then he did! https://t.co/LmQOWKjBjQ — Big Cat (1-0 in GOTYs) (@BarstoolBigCat) November 14, 2021

This is absurd. — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) November 14, 2021

19 hours a day would be stupid in any circumstance but how is that going to help his finger? Show me one exercise there that helps his specific injury. https://t.co/vnVC1tUQUo — Will Carroll (@injuryexpert) November 14, 2021

Even more impressive how that camp has gotten reporters to run with it. I mean, it's an insane narrative — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) November 14, 2021

Sleep is important to rehab and recovery … RUSSELL WILSON REHABS FOR 73 HOURS A DAY AND NOW HES BETTER THAN EVER — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 14, 2021

Wilson’s known for being a dramatic guy, so the 19-hour rehab claim is right on brand for him. The fact that he’ll return on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers is still impressive, however, especially if you saw how gruesome the injury was.

Photo: Oct 4, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks on after defeating the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports