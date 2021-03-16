Report: Saints interested in signing Richard Sherman

The New Orleans Saints have been working overtime this offseason to somehow get under the salary cap, but they may have enough money available to pay Richard Sherman.

Sherman has drawn interest from several teams in free agency thus far, and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the Saints are one of them. New Orleans has an opening at cornerback after releasing Janoris Jenkins last week.

Saints defensive backs coach Kris Richard used to hold the same position with the Seattle Seahawks when Sherman played in Seattle, so that may also appeal to the five-time Pro Bowler.

Sherman will turn 33 at the end of the month. He played in only five games last season due to a calf injury, but there is still plenty of demand for his services.

We recently learned of three potential landing spots for Sherman, and New Orleans was not one of them. That should give you an idea of the level of interest he has drawn.