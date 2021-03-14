Report: Seahawks still not engaging in Russell Wilson trade talks

Even as trade rumors intensify around quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks don’t appear to be batting an eye.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the Seahawks are fielding calls on Wilson. However, the team is not engaging or negotiating, suggesting that they are still not serious about actively moving him.

As our Free Agency Frenzy coverage begins: Will the #Seahawks trade QB Russell Wilson? pic.twitter.com/5jvl2T9ExW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2021

“No one I’ve spoken with has said that Seattle has actually engaged in any of these talks,” Rapoport said. “It doesn’t seem like they have negotiated actively as far as a potential trade of Russell Wilson. They have listened, but they haven’t reciprocated.”

Speculation around Wilson is growing, and at least one team isn’t being put off by Seattle’s stance right now. The Seahawks are definitely still hoping they can keep Wilson and will probably look for ways to address his concerns. It may come down to how hard Wilson wants to push for a trade, and whether the quarterback really does want to leave no matter what.