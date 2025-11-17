Seahawks player fires profane message at Sam Darnold’s haters

One Seattle Seahawks player came to Sam Darnold’s defense after the quarterback had a game to forget Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Seahawks lost a nail-biter to the Rams 21-19 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Darnold committed multiple miscues in a game that could have been swung by a single field goal.

The 2024 Pro Bowler threw four interceptions, with three of them coming in the second half. The turnover tally nearly matched his six interceptions thrown over the Seahawks’ first nine games of the season.

With Darnold faltering during yet another game with elevated stakes, fans and critics alike piled on the Seahawks QB for underperforming under pressure.

Seattle linebacker Ernest Jones slammed anyone trying to blame Darnold over the loss.

“I mean, Sam’s been balling,” Jones said during his postgame press conference. “If we want to define Sam by this game or what, man, Sam’s had us in every f—ing game.

“So for him to say, ‘Oh, that’s my fault.’ No, it’s not. There were plays that, defensively, we could have made plays. There were opportunities where we could have gotten better stops.

“It’s football, man. He’s our quarterback, we’ve got his back, and, if you’ve got anything to say, quite frankly, f— you.”

The Seahawks entered Sunday’s game as winners of seven of their last eight contests, and Darnold was a big reason behind that success. He threw for 2,262 yards with 17 touchdowns and 6 interceptions over Seattle’s first nine games.

However, Darnold has yet to shed his reputation for being a regular-season overachiever. He similarly led the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 record last season, but folded against the same Rams in their 2024 Wild Card matchup.

To Darnold’s credit, he’s already managed to shed the “bust” label that haunted him early in his career. But he’s still got some work to do to silence his doubters completely.