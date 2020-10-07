Sean McDermott weighs in on how Bills feel about playing Titans in Week 5

The Tennessee Titans’ Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills is up in the air due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within the team. The Bills aren’t sure where things stand right now, but it’s clear they want a say.

Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that he is hopeful the NFL will consult them before making a final decision on Sunday’s game, but isn’t necessarily optimistic.

Sean McDermott says he hopes the NFL would take the Bills' opinion into account if the team did not feel comfortable playing Sunday's game vs the Titans, "but at the end of the day, that decision is probably not going to be made by Sean McDermott" — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 7, 2020

The Bills’ opinion should matter here. Given the scale of the Titans’ outbreak, the team would have to have concerns about coming into close contact with someone who may be able to spread the virus. The last thing the NFL wants is a second team to deal with a widespread outbreak.

As of Wednesday, 22 Titans players and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since Sept. 24. Two more players tested positive on Wednesday.