Shedeur Sanders appears to throw teammate under the bus over tough INT

Shedeur Sanders had a rough time on the field during Sunday’s Cleveland Browns road game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. He might have also turned off even more fans with what he said in front of reporters following the Browns’ 31-3 loss.

While talking about one of his three interceptions in the game, the former Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback said that he was not blaming wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for the turnover, but he also stopped short of admitting that he could have made a better decision than throwing such a difficult pass to a teammate, who had two defenders converging on him.

“It is what it is,” Sanders told reporters, via Ashly Holder of Cleveland 19 News. “I’m not one to kick someone while they’re down. He understands it was a big play, and I’m sure he’s hard on himself. So there’s no need for me to be extra and do that.”

In any case, quarterbacks are generally expected to publicly accept responsibility, especially when it comes to interceptions, regardless of who was truly at fault.

The interception took place when the Browns were on a 3rd-and-9 at Chicago’s 24 and trailing the home team by 18 points.

Shedeur Sanders needs Jerry Jeudy off the team. He gotta go man. He makes as many bad plays as good ones 😭



pic.twitter.com/5JsJ3Y3ocy — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) December 14, 2025

At that point, it appeared that Sanders was willing to try anything, even a dangerous pass, just to give Cleveland’s anemic offense a spark. Instead, he added to his team’s woes, as Chicago defensive back Jaylon Johnson came away with the interception.

Sanders finished with just 177 passing yards and zero touchdowns on 18-of-35 completions, while also getting sacked five times for a loss of 35 yards.