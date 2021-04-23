Steelers CB Justin Layne arrested with loaded gun at traffic stop

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne was arrested early Friday morning during a traffic stop.

According to TMZ, police in Willoughby Hills, Ohio, say Layne was pulled over just after 1 a.m. on Friday when he was observed driving 89 mph in a 60-mph zone. During the stop, it was discovered that Layne was driving with a suspended license and had a warrant for his arrest stemming from a failure to appear in court for a previous traffic violation.

Officers said they smelled an odor of marijuana in the car and conducted a search of Layne’s vehicle. They found a loaded pistol in the center console and learned that Layne does not have a valid license to carry a firearm. He was booked on a charge of felony improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Police noted in their report that Layne was cooperative during the arrest.

Layne, 23, was taken by the Steelers in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He appeared in 16 games last season and recorded 21 total tackles.