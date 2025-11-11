Larry Brown Sports

Steelers have signed a top free agent

Pittsburgh Steelers helmet
Aug 19, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sits on the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added a top free agent in the middle of the season to bolster their run for the AFC North.

Free agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. is signing with Pittsburgh’s practice squad, according to multiple reports. The former Los Angeles Charger underwent spinal fusion surgery during the offseason, and waited to sign until now to allow teams to get a look at him and be comfortable with his health.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Samuel has been independently cleared to play by doctors.

A former second-round pick, Samuel established himself as a starter for the Chargers before his injury ended his 2024 season after four games. Despite that, he was still regarded as one of the better available free agents, but opted to wait until now to find the best fit for him.

Samuel also visited the Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and San Francisco 49ers before signing with the Steelers. Pittsburgh is in need of help in the secondary due to a series of injuries to the likes of DeShon Elliott and Darius Slay.

.

