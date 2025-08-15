Reporter says Stefon Diggs is ‘becoming a bit of a pain’ for Patriots

The New England Patriots are hoping Stefon Diggs will be a huge difference-maker for their offense, but it sounds like there could be some skepticism growing around the star wide receiver with the regular season quickly approaching.

Diggs was asked in an interview earlier this week about his availability for Week 1. He said he is not sure if he will be ready to play, despite the fact that he has been a full participant in training camp while working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered midway through last season.

On Thursday, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston revealed that he asked Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel about the comments Diggs made regarding Week 1. Perry said Vrabel became annoyed and responded, “Did you really believe that, Phil?”

“There are little signs that he’s just becoming a bit of a pain in the posterior,” Perry said. “For Mike Vrabel to sort of have to be his public relations assistant and tell us what he really meant in his commentary to a member of the national media. I don’t know if that irks Mike Vrabel or if he’s just looking to go back and forth with somebody in the media.”

Perry added that Diggs has had a “sort of quiet performance this camp.”

“It all sort of adds up to there’s a lot going on with this guy for a guy who doesn’t look like a No. 1 receiver,” Perry said.

Diggs has had no limitations in training camp, which is why many were surprised to hear the 31-year-old cast doubt on his own status for Week 1. Vrabel suggested to Perry that the plan is for Diggs to play, and the coach came across as annoyed with Diggs.

Of course, Diggs also created some off-field drama for the Patriots earlier in the offseason.

Diggs signed a three-year, $69 million deal with New England in free agency. He had 47 catches for 496 yards and 3 touchdowns in eight games with the Houston Texans last year before he tore his ACL. Diggs had six straight seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards prior to arriving in Houston.

If Diggs produces like a true No. 1 wide receiver, Vrabel and the Patriots will probably be more than happy to deal with any headaches the four-time Pro Bowl selection might create. But if Diggs fails to make an impact, the frustration could mount in a hurry.