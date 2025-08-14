Stefon Diggs addresses his status for Week 1

Stefon Diggs appears to be making good progress in his recovery from a torn ACL he suffered last October, but it remains unclear if he will be ready to play at the start of the 2025 season.

Diggs was cleared for full participation ahead of training camp last month. The 31-year-old has had no limitations thus far, which has led many to conclude he is going to play in Week 1.

During an interview with Dianna Russini on the “Scoop City” podcast Wednesday, Diggs was asked about his status. He said he is unsure if he will be able to play in New England’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 7.

“We’ll see. Everybody’s excited, man. I’m just taking it day by day. I feel great,” Diggs said. “I mean, I’m pushing the needle always. I’m always doing more than less, and we’ll see about Week 1. I don’t know how I feel about it. We’ll see. The coaches aren’t too excited. I’m not too excited. I’m just trying to take it day by day, so we’ll see. We just don’t know where it’s gonna go.”

Diggs had 47 catches for 496 yards and 3 touchdowns in eight games with the Houston Texans last year prior to tearing his ACL. He signed a 3-year, $69 million deal with the Patriots in March.

Prior to his injury-shortened campaign last year, Diggs had six straight seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards. He found himself at the center of some off-field drama this offseason, but the Patriots chose not to discipline him over it.

Diggs did not play in Friday’s preseason opener against the Washington Commanders, which was not a surprise. What was notable, however, was that Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel gave a cryptic response when asked about Diggs not playing rather than chalking it up to the ACL recovery.

The Patriots are hoping Diggs can become the No. 1 receiving option that their passing game has lacked for years. In order to do that, he will have to get on the field first. We may not know Diggs’ status for Week 1 until a few days before the game.