Teddy Bridgewater reportedly suffered notable injury against Patriots

The Miami Dolphins’ season is in freefall, and the team apparently got more bad news regarding the status of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater left Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with an injury, and the belief is he suffered a broken finger on his throwing hand, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater is currently believed to have broken finger on his throwing hand per source. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 1, 2023

The Dolphins remain alive in the playoff race, but Bridgewater’s injury would certainly complicate things. The Dolphins play the Jets in Week 18, and it does not sound like Tua Tagovailoa is likely to play due to a concussion. At best, Bridgewater would likely be hindered by the injury were he to try to play through it, and at worst, he would not be able to play at all.

Third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, a rookie seventh-round pick, finished Sunday’s game for Miami and would likely get the nod for the finale if Tagovailoa and Bridgewater cannot play.