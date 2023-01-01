 Skip to main content
Teddy Bridgewater reportedly suffered notable injury against Patriots

January 1, 2023
by Grey Papke
Teddy Bridgewater in a Dolphins uniform

Aug 20, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) walks off the field after a 15-13 preseason game loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins’ season is in freefall, and the team apparently got more bad news regarding the status of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater left Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with an injury, and the belief is he suffered a broken finger on his throwing hand, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The Dolphins remain alive in the playoff race, but Bridgewater’s injury would certainly complicate things. The Dolphins play the Jets in Week 18, and it does not sound like Tua Tagovailoa is likely to play due to a concussion. At best, Bridgewater would likely be hindered by the injury were he to try to play through it, and at worst, he would not be able to play at all.

Third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, a rookie seventh-round pick, finished Sunday’s game for Miami and would likely get the nod for the finale if Tagovailoa and Bridgewater cannot play.

