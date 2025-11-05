Former Jets first-round pick has strong message after team traded stars away

Former New York Jets first-round pick Jermaine Johnson II had mixed emotions after his team’s fire sale at the trade deadline.

The Jets were huge sellers ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. New York traded away superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts, then followed that up with a deal to send Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys.

Johnson also drew interest from a few teams, including the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers, but nobody was willing to pay the Jets’ reported asking price of a second-round pick to acquire the linebacker.

Johnson took to social media after the deadline had passed. He stated he was “sick” that Gardner and Williams got traded, but expressed his trust in the Jets organization. The 26-year-old then vowed he would help change the fortunes of the franchise in the coming years.

“I’d be lying if I said I was happy my brothers are gone because I’m not, I’m sick. But, I believe strongly in the organization, staff and my other brothers in the locker room,” Johnson wrote.

“I said when I got drafted I wanted to be the reason or part of the reason this thing gets changed for the better and that’s going to continue to be my outlook. I love this team and this fan base and y’all will continue to get my all, my absolute best on and off the field. Let’s look onward and upward because better things are coming and I give my word on that. Go Jets always.”

Johnson’s message resonated well with Jets fans, with some even calling for him to be named a team captain.

Johnson was selected 26th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in his second season after tallying 55 tackles and 7.5 sacks as a full-time starter.

Johnson missed all but two games last year after suffering a torn Achilles. He has been limited to just five games this season due to an ankle injury, tallying 19 tackles and a sack in those contests.

While Johnson sounded optimistic about the future, not all Jets fans share his enthusiasm. Many were lamenting the prospect of yet another Jets rebuild with the team trading away its top-shelf talent.