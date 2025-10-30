Titans DL says ‘white guy’ Justin Herbert is perfect quarterback

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat drew attention online Thursday for his comments about Justin Herbert.

The 1-7 Titans are hosting the 5-3 Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9 on Sunday, and Sweat was asked about Herbert, who is the quarterback he will be rushing. Sweat described Herbert as a “perfect quarterback.”

“He’s a fast guy. He’s like your perfect quarterback,” Sweat said of Herbert.

Asked to expand upon his comments, Sweat added more.

“Tall. White guy. Fast. And can throw. Everybody knows that,” Sweat said of Herbert, as media members laughed.

Is Herbert the prototype quarterback? He is 6-foot-6 and 236 pounds, and he’s working on a nice start to his career. He has passed for 153 touchdowns against 52 interceptions during his career. He is also fast and has rushed for 1,465 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career.

This season, Herbert has turned the ball over eight times in eight games, which is not a good mark. But his 16 touchdown passes for the season have him on track to surpass 30 for the season, and his 2,140 passing yards leads the league currently.

Does being white have anything to do with it? Not these days, especially not when several of the top quarterbacks in the league are black. Cam Ward might not appreciate hearing the comments though.