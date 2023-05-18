 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, May 18, 2023

TJ Watt shares embarrassing video via social media

May 18, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
TJ Watt in a shirt

Jan 4, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt on the field before the AFC Wild Card NFL Playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

TJ Watt shared an embarrassing video via social media on Thursday.

Watt sent a tweet captioned “Warning.. The activity in this video may be dangerous… don’t try at home..”

The tweet then contained a video of Watt holding a net to skim his pool.

The good news is Watt said “I am completely ok.”

What happened there? Watt didn’t realize he was at the edge of the baja step for the pool, took an extra step and fell in.

A move like that might lower Watt’s ratings in Madden for “awareness.” His fundamentals and footwork could also use some work.

Also, how quickly did Steelers GM Omar Khan call Watt after seeing that video and tell him to hire a freaking pool guy to clean his pool?

Article Tags

TJ Watt
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus