TJ Watt shares embarrassing video via social media

TJ Watt shared an embarrassing video via social media on Thursday.

Watt sent a tweet captioned “Warning.. The activity in this video may be dangerous… don’t try at home..”

The tweet then contained a video of Watt holding a net to skim his pool.

Warning.. The activity in this video may be dangerous… don’t try at home.. (I am completely ok 😂) pic.twitter.com/IiXt5xQmsh — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) May 18, 2023

The good news is Watt said “I am completely ok.”

What happened there? Watt didn’t realize he was at the edge of the baja step for the pool, took an extra step and fell in.

A move like that might lower Watt’s ratings in Madden for “awareness.” His fundamentals and footwork could also use some work.

Also, how quickly did Steelers GM Omar Khan call Watt after seeing that video and tell him to hire a freaking pool guy to clean his pool?