Fans think Tom Brady dropped an F-bomb during Giants-Eagles broadcast

Tom Brady may have gotten so excited that he cursed on live television during the FOX broadcast of Sunday’s game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, but it is tough to say for sure.

Brady was the analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt for the Eagles’ 38-20 Week 8 win over the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Early in the first half, Brady was discussing how difficult it is to sack Jalen Hurts when it sounded like the seven-time Super Bowl champion dropped an F-bomb.

An excited Brady said it always seems like defenders are about to get to Hurts but the quarterback is just barely able to get away. Here is what many fans think Brady said:

“Whenever I watch him play, it’s like the D-line is almost there to get him and then, nope, he just squirts away and they can’t f—ing … just like that.”

You can watch the video and judge for yourself:

TB got a lil too excited and dropped an fbomb on Fox lol pic.twitter.com/WHc5hN87pL — Riley (@rlyshw) October 26, 2025

It was hard to make out what Brady said. One theory is that Brady realized he had just accidentally cursed on TV, which is why he seemed to almost trail off after dropping the supposed F-bomb.

Those who followed Brady’s career know he has no problem letting salty language fly. Given how much he loves football, it is certainly possible that Brady got wrapped up in the moment.