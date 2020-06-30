Tom Brady had funny reaction to Julian Edelman welcoming Cam Newton to Patriots

Tom Brady chose to leave Julian Edelman behind when the six-time Super Bowl champion signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the New England Patriots may have helped Edelman move on more quickly by signing Cam Newton. Dare we say Brady is a tad jealous?

Edelman welcomed Newton to the Patriots with a very clever Instagram post on Tuesday. While Brady is the one who chose to sign with a new team rather than remaining with Edelman, seeing his ex with a new flame may have bothered No. 12 a bit.

Breakups are hard pic.twitter.com/rjUtheneKZ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 30, 2020

Brady and Edelman have had one of the strongest bromances in sports over the years. There was speculation that Edelman might even want out of New England after Brady signed with the Bucs, but apparently Edelman is ready to prove he can perform at a high level without his buddy. Depending upon how things go this season, perhaps Brady will be the one missing Edelman and not the other way around.