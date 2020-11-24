Tom Brady proves wife Gisele wrong about infamous quote

Tom Brady had a wacky play in the fourth quarter of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night that proved his wife wrong.

Brady had a 3rd-and-10 play at the Bucs’ 34 in the fourth quarter and threw straight into Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis, who batted the ball. The ball went back to Brady, who caught it and then threw it to Mike Evans for an illegal completion.

Tom Brady with the rare double forward pass completion #GoBucs (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/R3Nq32gsLg — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 24, 2020

The Rams declined the penalty to bring up fourth down and take away Brady’s stats on the first completion of the ball to himself. But while he didn’t get the yardage, he did have a different accomplishment.

You may recall that Brady’s wife Gisele had an infamous comment after the New England Patriots lost in the Super Bowl to the New York Giants in the 2011 season.

“My husband cannot (bleeping) throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time,” Gisele said to a heckling Giants fans.

Gisele was upset about all the drops by Patriots receivers during the Super Bowl loss. Pats players felt she broke the code with the remark.

But once again, eight years later, Tom proved that he can throw the ball and catch it at the same time. Too bad it didn’t help the Bucs, who ended up losing 27-24.