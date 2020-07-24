Tom Brady has great response to Tyreek Hill’s championship aspirations

The Kansas City Chiefs are understandably thinking about creating a dynasty after they won the Super Bowl and signed Patrick Mahomes to a massive extension. They first need to win a second championship to start that discussion, but Tyreek Hill is thinking much, much bigger.

In an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” this week, Hill said the Chiefs are chasing Jordan’s six championship rings. Another way he could have phrased it is that Kansas City is chasing Tom Brady, who has already won six titles and is in search of a seventh. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had a clever way of pointing that out.

Totally agree @cheetah. Why not go 7 rings… https://t.co/LfTY3ShcNP — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 24, 2020

Hill may have simply overlooked Brady. Either that, or he didn’t want to give credit to a player who might stand in the way of the Chiefs repeating as Super Bowl champions.

It would be a surprise if any quarterback ever matches Brady’s six Super Bowl rings. If he wins a seventh with the Bucs, you can forget it. As for whether or not that is feasible, O.J. Howard had some thoughts on the subject this week.