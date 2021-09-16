Will Tom Brady play until 50? QB shares his thoughts

Tom Brady is still somehow at the peak of his game, but people are constantly wondering when he is going to retire. That is a fair question to ask a 44-year-old quarterback, but rival teams may not like Brady’s most recent response.

In the latest episode of their lighthearted “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Rob Gronkowski answered some questions based on what people are most frequently Googling about them. The first was whether Brady can play until he’s 50. His response probably won’t shock you.

“I don’t find it so difficult. Plus, Florida is kind of a retiree state. I can play and then just glide into retirement,” Brady said. “I think I can. I think it’s a yes.”

Gronk then joked that the real question should be whether Gisele will let Brady play until he’s 50, and Brady seemed to agree. You can see the clip below:

Brady’s goal was once to play until he is 45. If he stuck to that timeline, the 2022 season would be his last. He has also said that he will continue to play as long as he believes he can do so at a championship level. Even if his skills decline, he can probably do that for several more seasons.

Gronkowski also looked rather spry in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Dallas Cowboys last week. One of Gronk’s brothers recently gave a prediction for how long the tight end will play, and it may surprise you a bit.

