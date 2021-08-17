Tom Brady recruits old teammates in funny ‘Madden’ commercial

Tom Brady has been able to recruit multiple players to play with him over the course of his career, but even the GOAT has his limits.

Brady starred in a funny commercial for “Madden NFL 22” that was released on Tuesday. In it, the seven-time Super Bowl champion calls former teammates Julian Edelman, Mike Vrabel, Randy Moss and Chad Johnson to try to lure them out of retirement or whatever else they’re doing. He didn’t have any luck, so he decided to strap on a headset and play “Madden” online instead.

The ad was pretty clever. Brady, who is 44, has played for so long that he has countless former teammates to recruit, but most of them retired long ago. Brady, on the other hand, recently explained why he feels better physically now than he did more than a decade ago.