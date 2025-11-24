Tom Brady had an unfortunate slip of the tongue during Cowboys-Eagles game

Tom Brady regrettably got a little tongue-tied during Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The retired quarterback icon Brady was calling the NFC East divisional grudge match for FOX. In the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex., Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa burst past Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson and got to quarterback Jalen Hurts for the sack.

While narrating the replay of the sack, Brady had a rather unfortunate tongue slip. While attempting to note that Odighizuwa had gotten around Dickerson, Brady messed up on the first letter of Dickerson’s last name.

Here is the video.

TOM BRADY SAID WHAT pic.twitter.com/YwwUMuM0RH — GC (@new_typ3) November 24, 2025

Brady was obviously very embarrassed by his mistake and immediately apologized. Right after the misspeak, he very quickly said, “Excuse me. Landon Dickerson.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady is now in his second season as the lead color commentator on NFL games for FOX. Mistakes happen to all commentators at some point, and there was clearly no intent there on Brady’s part.

That said, Brady has had some growing pains as a sportscaster. In addition to his slip-up during Sunday’s game (which the Cowboys went on to win 24-21 after an epic meltdown by the Eagles), Brady also seemingly dropped an F-bomb on the air during a game earlier this season.