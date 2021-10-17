 Skip to main content
Sunday, October 17, 2021

Story behind Tom Brady, wife Gisele Twitter ‘trade’ exchange revealed

October 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

Gisele and Tom Brady cheek to cheek

The story behind a Twitter exchange between Tom Brady and Gisele that went viral on Saturday was finally revealed a day later. It turns out their tweets were inauthentic and instead the setup for an advertising campaign.

On Saturday, Brady tweeted that he was missing the fall.

When Brady became a free agent in 2019, he famously wanted to only play in a warm-weather city.

In response, Gisele asked if it was time for a trade.

Well, now we know the reason for their tweets. It was all part of a marketing campaign.

Brady and Gisele were just teasing a commercial for a cryptocurrency trading company that they appeared in.

Brady’s Twitter profile has indicated in the past that he is a Bitcoin fan, so the endorsement deal makes sense. Kudos to the company for landing both Tom and Gisele for the ad.

