Report reveals status of contract negotiations between Tony Pollard and Cowboys

July 16, 2023
by Grey Papke
Tony Pollard in Cowboys gear

Jul 27, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Much has been made about the situation between Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants, but there is another NFC East team dealing with a running back currently set to play 2023 under the franchise tag.

The Dallas Cowboys and Tony Pollard are not expected to reach a long-term contract agreement prior to Monday’s 4 PM deadline, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. That means Pollard is set to play the 2023 season on the $10.1 tag he signed in March.

The good news for the Cowboys is that Pollard seems comfortable with the idea of playing the season on the tag, in contrast to the Barkley situation in New York. Pollard is coming off a broken fibula he suffered in Dallas’ playoff loss to San Francisco, and he may ultimately believe he stands to gain more financially by proving his health in 2023 on the tag and cashing in next offseason.

The 26-year-old Pollard emerged as the No. 1 option in the Dallas backfield last season, outplaying Ezekiel Elliott. He rushed for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns en route to his first career Pro Bowl selection.

