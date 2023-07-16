Report reveals status of contract negotiations between Tony Pollard and Cowboys

Much has been made about the situation between Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants, but there is another NFC East team dealing with a running back currently set to play 2023 under the franchise tag.

The Dallas Cowboys and Tony Pollard are not expected to reach a long-term contract agreement prior to Monday’s 4 PM deadline, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. That means Pollard is set to play the 2023 season on the $10.1 tag he signed in March.

The #Cowboys and RB Tony Pollard, barring a late change, are not expected to reach a deal by Monday’s 4 p.m. franchise tag deadline, per sources. Pollard – the No. 9 running back according to our execs/coaches/scouts poll – is due $10.1M on a tag he signed in March. pic.twitter.com/lpW09ndxMe — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 16, 2023

The good news for the Cowboys is that Pollard seems comfortable with the idea of playing the season on the tag, in contrast to the Barkley situation in New York. Pollard is coming off a broken fibula he suffered in Dallas’ playoff loss to San Francisco, and he may ultimately believe he stands to gain more financially by proving his health in 2023 on the tag and cashing in next offseason.

The 26-year-old Pollard emerged as the No. 1 option in the Dallas backfield last season, outplaying Ezekiel Elliott. He rushed for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns en route to his first career Pro Bowl selection.