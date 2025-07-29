Travis Hunter gives himself a new nickname

Travis Hunter is still more than a month away from being able to prove his worth at the NFL level, but the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie has already come up with a new nickname for himself.

During an interview at Jaguars training camp on Tuesday, Pete Prisco of CBS Sports told Hunter that the former Colorado star needs to have a good nickname because “nobody can do what you do.” Hunter had clearly already given it some thought.

Hunter said his nickname is “The Unicorn.” He was asked if he is planning to put the nickname on merchandise.

“I’m gonna try. I’m gonna see what I can do,” Hunter said.

Travis Hunter has given himself a nickname at Jags training camp 🦄@PriscoCBS pic.twitter.com/ARfaMAu1XG — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) July 29, 2025

Hunter has been called a unicorn because of his rare ability to excel on both offense and defense, which led to him winning the Heisman Trophy last year. The Jaguars’ official X account referred to Hunter as a unicorn earlier this offseason when Hunter made an insane interception during practice.

The nickname has a great chance of sticking. Hunter had 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns during his Heisman Trophy-winning season at Colorado last year. He had 35 total tackles, 4 interceptions and a forced fumble defensively.

It will be difficult for Hunter to sustain that type of production in the NFL, but early signs are that the Jaguars are going to at least give him an opportunity to do so.