Travis Hunter surprises his new wife with incredible wedding gift

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter married fiancée Leanna Lenee on Saturday, and apparently surprised her with quite the wedding gift.

Video from Hunter’s wedding showed him and Lenee cutting the ribbon on a very impressive gift. Hunter seemingly got his wife a customized Mercedes-Benz SUV, modified by German luxury brand Brabus.

There is no way of knowing the exact value of the vehicle, but it would be well over $500,000.

Hunter’s rookie contract with the Jaguars is worth $46.65 million with a $30.6 million signing bonus. He can certainly afford a lavish wedding gift such as this one.

Hunter and Lenee had some drama prior to their wedding, as Lenee admitted that Hunter had cheated on a previous girlfriend before they got together. She also experienced some backlash for her behavior at the Heisman Trophy ceremony last December. The scrutiny led Lenee to temporarily deactivate her Instagram page. Clearly, the drama did not impact the couple too much.

Even though Hunter has not been flawless during rookie camp, he clearly has a bright future ahead of him both personally and professionally. The Jaguars rookie is expected to play on both sides of the ball in the NFL, and the Jaguars hope he can be a franchise-changing player.