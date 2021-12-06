Tre’von Moehrig costs Raiders a win with drop on interception

The Las Vegas Raiders very easily could have walked out of their game on Sunday against Washington with a win. All that was needed were some solid hands from Tre’von Moehrig. Unfortunately, Raiders fans learned the hard way why Moehrig plays defense and not offense.

Washington had the ball at the Raiders 40 with just under a minute left in a 15-14 game. They had a 1st-and-10 play, and Taylor Heinicke attempted a pass to Adam Humphries.

Moehrig jumped the route and stepped in front of the pass, but the ball went through his hands.

It wasn’t an easy play with the ball just sitting up in the air and hitting Moehrig in the numbers. But the ball was in his hands, and if you want to win a game, that’s the type of play you have to make.

Instead, Washington retained possession, moved to the 31, and kicked a 48-yard field goal to take a 17-15 lead. They won by that score.

Moehrig wishes he had that one back.