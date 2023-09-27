Tyreek Hill reveals his bizarre post-NFL career ambition

Tyreek Hill may be applying his physical gifts to a very different area after he is finished in the NFL.

The Miami Dolphins star receiver Hill was streaming a video game live on Twitch this week alongside fellow wideout Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During the stream, Hill revealed his strange ambition for his post-football career.

“When I retire bro, I really wanna be a porn star,” Hill said. “Dead serious.”

Take a look at the video.

Is Tyreek Hill serious? 😂 Tyreek: "When I retire bro, I really wanna be a pornstar… very serious. You think I got that?”https://t.co/JCQ5NNJJHl Mike Evans speechless, eventually says: "Naw, I mean whatever you want bro…" This Miami Dolphins season is pretty crazy 😄… pic.twitter.com/DxDdB5LIhk — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 26, 2023

By far the best part of that clip was Evans being stunned silent for a good several seconds before finally gathering his wits enough to essentially tell Hill, “You do you, bro.”

Hill, still only 29 and at the top of his game, is under contract through the 2026 season. That means retirement probably will not be coming any time soon for him. But there is definitely a lot of money to be made in the adult film business (as evidenced by some of the massive offers that sports stars have gotten from the industry).

The lightning-fast Hill is already known as one of the most naturally-talented athletes in the sport. One can only wonder if those same talents would translate well to … never mind.