Tyreek Hill reacts to petty move from Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel supposedly went out of his way to troll Buffalo Bills fans following Sunday’s game, and Tyreek Hill got a kick out of the move.

The Dolphins put together the most stunning performance of Week 10 when they pummeled the Bills 30-13 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. McDaniel is viewed as being squarely on the hot seat, but Sunday’s game should quiet some of that talk — at least temporarily.

After his team’s win, McDaniel was spotted driving by the famous Elbo Room bar in Fort Lauderdale. The bar is a popular gathering place for Bills fans who travel to South Florida for their team’s game against the Dolphins.

McDaniel appeared to be saying something out the window in one photo that was taken. Hill shared the photo and gave his coach a shoutout.

“I see coach back on that pettt (sic) dog shiii (sic) I love it,” Hill wrote on X.

It is possible McDaniel always drives by the Elbo Room on his way back home after work, but we doubt it. The more likely scenario is that the coach heard plenty of heckling from Bills Mafia on Sunday and wanted to return the favor.

The Dolphins improved to 3-7 with their surprising victory. McDaniel has been booed by his own fans this season, and the coach had a blunt response to that. On Sunday, he finally had an opportunity to be the one dishing out the trash talk.