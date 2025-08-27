Update emerges on Travis Kelce’s NFL future amid Taylor Swift engagement

Travis Kelce appears to be eyeing a future beyond football now that he is officially an engaged man.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift, the music superstar, announced Tuesday that they are now engaged. The couple made the announcement in a joint post to Instagram (you can see it here).

Nate Taylor of ESPN reported on Tuesday in the wake of the news that “all signs” point to the 2025 season being Kelce’s last one in the NFL. Taylor notes that Kelce, who is in the final year of his contract with the Chiefs, has spoken about his future with the team through only the 2025 campaign.

Now 35 years old, Kelce is about to enter his 13th NFL season. His resume is absolutely stacked as a three-time Super Bowl champion, a seven-time All-Pro selection, and a 10-time Pro Bowl honoree. However, Kelce has shown noticeable signs of decline in recent years and posted 823 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in 2024 (both the lowest full-season marks of Kelce’s career).

With Kelce set to make $17.3 million next season before his contract expires, it would make perfect sense for this to be his last ride. Kelce came very close to retiring after the 2024 campaign, revealing as much in a recent interview.

But this offseason, in preparation for what could be his final dance, Kelce has undergone a big body transformation. He has admitted in recent months that off-field factors had contributed to his declining play, but he now appears to be all-in on his one last hurrah (before Kelce presumably rides off into the sunset with his new fiancée Swift).