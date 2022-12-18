Video: Tyler Bass did perfect snow celebration after game-winning FG

Tyler Bass celebrated in style after kicking a game-winner in extremely snowy conditions.

The Buffalo Bills kicker converted a 25-yard field goal as time expired to give his team a 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. The victory officially clinched Buffalo a playoff spot for the fourth straight year.

After his kick went through the uprights, Bass did the perfect celebration in the snow. He did a “slip and slide,” going belly-first into the slick turf as his Bills teammates joined him.

With temperatures going below freezing in Buffalo on Saturday, the snowy weather was a major factor during the game. It was especially so in the second half when both teams went to a more run-heavy approach.

But the Bills were clearly born in the snow, molded by the snow, and now therefore thrive in the snow. This isn’t the first time either that a Buffalo player has gone viral for a snow-related celebration.