Vikings make big decision with Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson remained sidelined for Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears, but he has now officially returned.

The Vikings activated Jefferson from injured reserve on Tuesday, which was the deadline for adding him to the active roster. Jefferson had his 21-day practice window opened on Nov. 8.

With the Vikings on a bye in Week 13, Jefferson is expected to play when the team takes on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14.

Jefferson has not played since he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5. Monday nights 12-10 loss to the Bears served as another reminder of how important the 3-time Pro Bowl receiver is to Minnesota’s offense.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell hinted on Monday that a quarterback change could be coming during the bye, as Josh Dobbs struggled with four interceptions against Chicago. Whichever quarterback is under center in Week 14 will benefit from having arguably the best wideout in the NFL back on the field.