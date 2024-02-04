 Skip to main content
Ex-Vikings QB retires to become coach on NFC North rival

February 3, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Minnesota Vikings logo

Sep 1, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; General view of the Minnesota Vikings logo at midfield during a NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion is trading in his helmet for a coaching clipboard.

According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, Mannion is retiring after nearly a decade as an NFL QB to join the Green Bay Packers’ coaching staff. The Oregon State alum will reportedly work with the QB room.

Mannion was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He played just 10 games for the Rams across his first four seasons before moving on to the Vikings. From 2019 to 2021, Mannion saw action four times in Minnesota and was eventually cut. He went 0-3 in three starts throughout his career.

The 31-year-old QB most recently spent time on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad but was never able to suit up for the team in an NFL contest. Mannion completed 67 passes with 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions in his 9-year NFL career.

Despite barely taking the field as a player, Mannion was considered to be “destined” for a future in coaching due to his intellect.

Mannion will help coach breakout QB Jordan Love, who improved rapidly under head coach Matt LaFleur last season.

Article Tags

Green Bay PackersSean Mannion
