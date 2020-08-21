Report: Washington has backup plan if Ron Rivera cannot coach

The Washington Football Team is setting necessary backup plans in the event that Ron Rivera cannot coach at any point in 2020.

Rivera intends to continue coaching after being diagnosed with a treatable form of lymph node cancer. If that needs to change, the organization does have a plan B in the form of defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The hope for Washington coach Ron Rivera is to coach — uninterrupted — thru the 2020 season as he receives treatment for squamous cell carcinoma. If he has to go to Plan B, I’m told DC Jack Del Rio would assume head coach duties. Del Rio has more than a decade of HC experience. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2020

Del Rio spent eight-plus seasons as coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2003-2011. He went 68-71 with a pair of playoff appearances. He later spent three years as coach of the Raiders, going 25-23 with one playoff appearance. The 57-year-old also has extensive experience as a defensive coordinator.

As recently as last year, Del Rio was touted as a possible replacement for Clay Helton at USC.