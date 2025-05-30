Will Levis gets roasted for curious comments in interview

Will Levis is not doing himself any favors after losing the starting quarterback job for the Tennessee Titans.

Levis addresses reporters this week and spoke out on his situation now that he has become the backup in Tennessee to No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. The 25-year-old Levis said that his situation right now “sucks.”

“Anyone who’s ever been in my situation would agree that it sucks,” Levis said, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “I’m just trying to do the best I can to not let it affect me and just being the same dude every day in the building and being there for the guys however I can and just trying to get better every day.”

Levis’ comments make perfect sense from a competitor’s standpoint. But they still fell flat with fans, especially since Levis only had his own spotty play last season to blame for his demotion.

Take a look at some of the posts on X roasting Levis over his remarks.

Should've played better bud — Ben (@TheHurricaneBen) May 30, 2025

He was absolutely terrible. There’s a reason they picked number 1 — JP (@JP_Padgett) May 30, 2025

It ain't the situation its you Will — West Indian Archie (@TheRealSteph78) May 30, 2025

He had his chance more than once. — JJBOOM (@JordyHalo80) May 30, 2025

Levis, still only 25 years old, was a second-round pick by the Titans in 2023 (No. 33 overall). But he has had a very poor first two seasons in the NFL (spanning 20 total starts for Tennessee). In 2024, Levis threw for just 2,091 yards with 13 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He also missed multiple weeks due to a shoulder injury but was woeful even when healthy (as some brutal statistics about his season demonstrated).

The Titans finished the season at 3-14 (tied for the worst record in the league) and got the opportunity to draft Ward with the No. 1 overall pick as a result. Levis is now set to make $2.6 million next season to be a backup, which many would argue is actually a pretty nice gig.