Steelers’ Zach Banner suggests NFL did not communicate latest postponement

The mess surrounding the Week 12 game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers is continuing.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday evening that the game has been pushed back once again, this time from Tuesday to Wednesday. The Ravens continue to deal with a large group of players on the COVID/Reserve list, as well as a lack of practice time and concerns about snowy weather impacting travel to Pittsburgh.

The NFL has not yet confirmed the postponement. Based on a tweet from Steelers offensive lineman Zach Banner, it hasn’t even been communicated to players yet, as he found out from Schefter’s report.

@AdamSchefter knew about the game before we did… Lol — Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) November 30, 2020

At this point, the NFL might as well just embrace this idea a couple players had in order to settle the game.