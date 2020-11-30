 Skip to main content
Monday, November 30, 2020

Steelers’ Zach Banner suggests NFL did not communicate latest postponement

November 30, 2020
by Grey Papke

The mess surrounding the Week 12 game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers is continuing.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday evening that the game has been pushed back once again, this time from Tuesday to Wednesday. The Ravens continue to deal with a large group of players on the COVID/Reserve list, as well as a lack of practice time and concerns about snowy weather impacting travel to Pittsburgh.

The NFL has not yet confirmed the postponement. Based on a tweet from Steelers offensive lineman Zach Banner, it hasn’t even been communicated to players yet, as he found out from Schefter’s report.

At this point, the NFL might as well just embrace this idea a couple players had in order to settle the game.

