Tiger Woods shares sad personal news

Tiger Woods took to social media on Tuesday to share some sad personal news.

Woods revealed in a statement that his mother, Kultida Woods, died early Tuesday morning.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning,” Tiger wrote. “My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom.”

Tiger did not provide a cause of death.

Tiger was openly very close with both of his parents. His father, Earl Woods, died in May 2006 after a battle with cancer. Tiger was in the height of his legendary PGA Tour run at the time, and he has always credited his father with being the catalyst behind his golf career.

Kultida, whose nickname was Tida, was frequently seen walking the fairways during tournaments in which Tiger played. She even had a hilarious nickname to taunt Phil Mickelson when Tiger and Phil were the two top players on the PGA Tour.

Tiger has not yet announced when he will play in his next PGA Tour event. He participated in the Genesis Invitational last year, which will be held later this month. The deadline to commit to that event is Feb. 7, but it is unlikely Woods will take part.