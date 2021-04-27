Cool video shows golfer Michael Visacki’s reaction after qualifying for PGA Tour

Michael Visacki turned pro in 2013 and has been trying for nearly eight years to qualify for the PGA Tour. On Monday, he finally qualified for his first ever PGA Tour event. His reaction to reaching his dream was something fun to watch.

Take a look at this video:

"I made it." Michael Visacki fights back tears as he tells his father that he's reached a lifelong goal of competing on the PGA TOUR. He successfully Monday-Qualified for the @ValsparChamp. pic.twitter.com/5ci5L1KoLp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 26, 2021

Here is the putt that allowed Visacki to qualify.

THIS is what Mondays are all about: Michael Visacki turned pro 7 yrs ago, has been one of the best dev tour players in country. Near misses at Q school… Just made a twenty footer to get into his first ever PGA TOUR event. pic.twitter.com/sRMB4JIK4M — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) April 26, 2021

Visacki will be taking part in the Valspar Championship, which begins play on Thursday in the Tampa area.

Visacki golfed at the University of Central Florida and participates on the West Florida Golf Tour. This has been years in the making for the 27-year-old. He’s going to have some fans cheering for him at the Valspar this week.