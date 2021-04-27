 Skip to main content
Cool video shows golfer Michael Visacki’s reaction after qualifying for PGA Tour

April 26, 2021
by Larry Brown

Michael Visacki

Michael Visacki turned pro in 2013 and has been trying for nearly eight years to qualify for the PGA Tour. On Monday, he finally qualified for his first ever PGA Tour event. His reaction to reaching his dream was something fun to watch.

Take a look at this video:

Here is the putt that allowed Visacki to qualify.

Visacki will be taking part in the Valspar Championship, which begins play on Thursday in the Tampa area.

Visacki golfed at the University of Central Florida and participates on the West Florida Golf Tour. This has been years in the making for the 27-year-old. He’s going to have some fans cheering for him at the Valspar this week.

