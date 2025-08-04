Jaguars coach gives strongest hint yet about Travis Hunter’s role

There has been a lot of skepticism about whether Travis Hunter will be able to be a full-time player on both offense and defense in the NFL, but it sounds like the Jacksonville Jaguars are prepared to let him try.

Hunter has been getting reps at both wide receiver and cornerback throughout training camp. Some have predicted the former Colorado star will primarily stick to one position while playing in certain packages at the other. Some new comments from Jaguars head coach Liam Coen suggest that is not the plan.

During a Monday appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Coen was asked if he believes Hunter has a chance to win both the Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards this season. Coen said he thinks it is possible.

“I do think it’s possible,” Coen said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “You know, he is committed, man. Like, he is committed to driving, not just himself, but his teammates as well. And I think that his teammates … these guys are challenging him, every single day. Like, he doesn’t get a free pass because he was second overall pick, and he’s Travis Hunter.”

The snaps were fairly split for Hunter on offense and defense through the first week of training camp.

One thing is for certain — Hunter would not have a chance to win both Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year unless he were to be a full-time player at cornerback and wide receiver. Coen probably does not want to give away too much inside information, but his response made it seem like Hunter is going be on the field a ton.

Hunter had 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns during his Heisman Trophy-winning season at Colorado last year. He had 35 total tackles, 4 interceptions and a forced fumble defensively.

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce recently shared how he thinks teams will try to make Hunter’s life miserable if the rookie plays both ways. It does not seem like that is going to deter Hunter or the Jaguars, at least to start the 2025 season.