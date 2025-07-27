Joy Taylor hints at possible retirement after her FS1 exit

Joy Taylor may not exactly be eager to resume her career in sports media after getting ousted by FS1.

The veteran sports host Taylor appeared this week on The Ringer’s “High Learning” podcast. During the appearance, Taylor hinted as possibly retiring from the media after her recent FS1 exit.

“Overall, the saying ‘It doesn’t feel like work is when you’re doing something that you actually enjoy.’ I think what happened to me this year took that away from me,” Taylor said of FS1, per Awful Announcing. “I don’t know if I’ll get that back. I might, maybe like when the callous forms over the wound and you get away from things … But right now, it doesn’t feel that way. It doesn’t feel exciting.

“Like the big dreams seem like, ‘I’m going to do it but I’m not as excited about it,'” Taylor continued. “And that’s kind of s–tty because this has been a lot of work and a lot of passion. But it’s been something that I think has come naturally to me because I enjoy it… But the building the work of it all, it doesn’t feel the same. Like the dream now is to just disappear.”

The 38-year-old Taylor began in the sports media industry in 2009, serving on local Miami radio stations before eventually doing work for CBS Sports. She then joined FS1 in 2016 and was there up until earlier this month.

Taylor was let go by FS1 in mid-July as part of major network changes (with her television show “Speak” also getting cancelled). The move had been a long time in the making after Taylor was named in a lawsuit earlier this year by a former FS1 employee. The lawsuit claimed that Taylor had sexual relationships with both her boss and colleague at FS1 and used those relationships to advance her career (full details here). In the wake of the lawsuit, she was sidelined by FS1 for two weeks from late February to early March before eventually returning to the air.

Then after the news broke a couple of weeks ago that Taylor had finally been let go by FS1, it appeared that she would have another job opportunity in sports media waiting for her. But now it sounds like Taylor intends to take her time and fully evaluate whether or not she would like to continue in the industry.